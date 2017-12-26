Homeowner finds creative way to get back at ‘Grinch’ for stealing Christmas decorations

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas homeowner found a creative way to get back at a “Grinch” who stole his Christmas decorations, according to KENS.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, surveillance cameras caught a man stealing items off the lawn of Ken Lamkin’s San Antonio home.

Later that day, Lamkin came up with the idea to shame the thief by putting up giant “Grinch-themed” Christmas cards throughout his yard.

According to News 4 San Antonio, “The Grinch” song is also being played on repeat outside while a projection screen plays the surveillance tape.

“Hopefully something will happen, and it will touch his heart, and he will change,” said Lamkin. “Maybe he’ll return all of the things he has stolen. just like the Grinch did.”

SA homeowner shames 'Grinch' who stole Christmas decor https://t.co/oIl75Q2isZ pic.twitter.com/JFEX3Wr1o2 — KENS 5 (@KENS5) December 26, 2017