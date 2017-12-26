Heartwarming video shows minor league baseball player pay off parents’ mortgage

It’s time to break out the tissues!

A minor league baseball player for the Arizona Diamondbacks went above and beyond to thank his parents for Christmas.

In June, infielder Pavin Smith was drafted seventh overall in this year’s amateur baseball draft and given a $5 million bonus for signing with the team, ESPN reports.

To thank his parents for all they’ve done, he decided to pay off their mortgage.

He posted a video of the beautiful moment on Facebook with a tweet that read, “Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS! Merry Christmas!”

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smith played for the Class A Hillsboro Hops, and in 42 games, he hit .318 with 27 RBIs for the Oregon-based Diamondbacks affiliate.