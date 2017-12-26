× Family identifies 16-year-old shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The 16-year-old shot and killed in High Point early Sunday morning has been identified by her family.

Police say they know who is responsible for Na’kayla Bynes’ death, but they have not yet identified the suspect.

High Point police found Bynes in a home on Garrison Street at about 1:45 a.m. after responding to a welfare check.

A man at a second scene in Greensboro tipped off police that Bynes had been shot.

Before they found Bynes, police responded to a traffic crash in Greensboro at the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street.

The driver who police say caused the crashed, 49-year-old Philip Coleman, told officers a passenger in his car shot himself in the head on the drive from High Point to Greensboro.

The crash report shows the passenger who shot himself is a man named Kenneth Odom. His address is listed as the home on Garrison Street where Bynes was killed.

According to police, Odom was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for his injuries.

Police headed to Odom’s home and found Bynes’ body in the downstairs bedroom. There were also three other teenagers still inside the home, who all told the same story.

They told police the shooting happened when the suspect came home and became upset by the fact that his stepson and some friends had gotten together at his home while he was out of town.

The teens said the shooter unexpectedly shot Bynes in the head. Then another teen tackled the suspect, allowing everyone else there to get away.

Bynes’ death marks the 18th criminal homicide in High Point this year.