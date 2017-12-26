Church members give Waffle House workers $3,500 Christmas tip

CELINA, Ohio — Waffle House employees in Ohio received a massive $3,500 tip from local church members after their pastor challenged them to give during the Christmas season, according to WHIO.

Rev. Rick Whistler, pastor at Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina, challenged his congregation to save money and asked each family to bring five $1 bills to the church’s Christmas Eve service.

During the service, Whistler announced the members had raised more than $3,500 and that they were going to give it to five employees at a local Waffle House because they couldn’t be home with their families for Christmas.

Church member Barb Vorhees said 60 to 70 people braved the snow and poor road conditions and joined the caravan to the restaurant.

“They were all very touched by it,” Vorhees said. “The cool thing about it was none of us knew about it. It was a surprise to us, too.”