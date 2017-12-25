Woman dies when Christmas tree starts fire in North Carolina home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LILLINGTON, N.C. — A Christmas tree caught on fire at a family home in Lillington on Christmas Eve, killing a 68-year-old woman, according to authorties.

WRAL reported that Sarah Beddingfield was unable to get out in time after the fire spread through the house.

Her husband and two daughters were able to escape. But one of the girls suffered minor burns and was later hospitalized.

Beddingfield's husband is a pastor at Memorial Baptist Church in Buies Creek, a nearby town.

The fire started shortly after the family returned home from services there.

Crews were on the scene for about eight hours. The first and second floors of the home were both damaged.