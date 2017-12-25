Watch this Asheboro teenager’s emotional reaction when her grandparents surprise her with a Jeep on Christmas morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Andy and Bonnie Westhoff had quite the Christmas morning surprise for their granddaughter Karter.

The Asheboro 16-year-old was shocked when her grandparents blindfolded her and walked her outside to her present -- a 2008 Jeep Liberty.

Karter had the best reaction and her mother caught the whole thing on video. She starts crying and instantly hugs her grandparents.

“I love it so much,” she said, while walking over to the Jeep and sitting inside.

Karter’s mother says Andy, a 2-time stage 4 cancer survivor, would do anything for his granddaughters Karter and Piper.

Karter is a junior at Asheboro High School.