Santa surprises Greensboro mother with brand new washer and dryer for Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Thursday was crunch time for some of Santa’s biggest helpers.

Pauline Cobrda and her friends are getting ready to deliver their biggest and only gift of the year.

“It started with Jayden’s Christmas wish to Santa. He didn't want to leave Santa’s lap because he wanted to tell Santa a special wish,” she said.

Seven-year-old Jayden Johnson met Santa and Mrs. Claus at the annual Christmas at the Carolina event at the Carolina Theater in downtown Greensboro a few weeks ago.

Without his mom knowing, Johnson asked Santa for a washer and dryer for her.

“Jayden had this energy and light about him. Very selfless,” said Jessica Mashburn, who played the elf during the event.

After hearing Johnson’s story, Santa, along with a group of friends, started posting on Facebook with hopes to reconnect with Jayden and raise enough money to buy the washer and dryer.

“When they posted it on Facebook, I was touched immediately by his selflessness and I said, ‘why can't we make that happen. I believe in miracles,’” said Cobrda.

In just four hours, the group raised nearly $2,000 and through pictures and networking found Jayden in two days.

Thursday, Pauline and friends picked up the washer and dryer at Hart Appliance Center in Greensboro and surprised Johnson’s mom, Shiffon McGirt, at their apartment.

“I was shocked, but not too shocked. Jayden is a very kind-hearted boy. So, he's always thinking about other people,” she said.

A couple of days later, when Johnson got back from visiting his grandparents from Charlotte, he walked in to find that Santa granted his wish.