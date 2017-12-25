Police officers spend Christmas Day patrolling the street of Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Thursday wasn’t Greensboro police Officer Daniel Benotti's first time patrolling the streets on Christmas.

“Everybody that is working today probably would want to do something else, but at the same time it's what we are here to do,” said Benotti. “You never know what call you are going to get sent on it during the Christmas and holiday type seasons. We have a lot of disorder calls. Unfortunately, some drunk drivers and burglaries.”

He is one of more than 90 officers with the department that is on duty Christmas.

“It's the best feeling when you think you can do something to make somebody's situation a little bit better today than it was yesterday,” he said.

In the five years he's been an officer, this was his third year working on Christmas.

“Family wise, you make up your own tradition or kind of alter it just a little bit. So, my official Christmas day is tomorrow,” Benotti said.

While Christmas was a day off for many, it's a day Officer Benotti puts in perspective.

“We are very fortunate. We get to come home to our families today. There's our military, our active military right now. They're deployed and they're not coming tonight and we are all a part of kind of a big first responder family,” he said.