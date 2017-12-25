× Police in Gibsonville looking for suspect accused of shooting, injuring man on Christmas Eve

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and injuring a man in Gibsonville on Christmas Eve.

Donald Robert Stanfield, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen after officers were called to the 800 block of East Joyner Street shortly before 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and is in stable condition, according to a Gibsonville police press release.

A surveillance camera captured an image of a white Toyota Camry, which is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

Witnesses told officers that the vehicle had a temporary 30-day tag. The car is also believed to have damage to the rear passenger quarter panel.

Anyone with any information can call Detective Monday at (336) 516-1890 or call anonymously to the Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.