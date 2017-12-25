× North Carolina husband, wife save lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Travis family had a Christmas Eve to remember, according to WSOC.

A Cleveland County husband and wife, driving to meet each other, came across two separate, dangerous situations on Sunday.

The wife helped one family escape from a house fire, while the husband saved a baby’s life on the side of the road.

It was a case of them being in the right place at the right time, the couple told Channel 9.

Crystal Travis and her daughter were driving when they saw flames erupting through the roof of a home. They jumped out to help the family with small children to safety.

