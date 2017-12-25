× Home destroyed, but nobody hurt after early morning fire in Forsyth County on Christmas

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A home is destroyed, but nobody was hurt after an early morning fire in Forsyth County on Christmas.

Crews were called to 2530 Dean Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Assistant Chief Chris Klutz with the Piney Grove Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters from five stations had the situation under control within about an hour. The home is assumed to be a total loss.

The family was on vacation and nobody was inside at the time, except for three pets, which all made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Forsyth County fire marshal.