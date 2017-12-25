× Here’s a list of stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

If you need to go shopping or grab some food, there are still some places that are open on Christmas Day.

Many Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid stores will be open Christmas, although the pharmacies may have shorter hours than the main store.

For food, many, but not all, IHOP and Denny’s restaurants will be open. Sheetz will also be open.

Golden Corral has special Christmas hours that vary based on location, according to its website. The Buffalo Wild Wings website also said you should call for Christmas hours. Many Panda Express locations are open.

Some fast-food restaurants including McDonalds will also open on Christmas and some Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts locations remain open.

Several websites are reporting that Waffle House is open, but individual restaurant hours are not listed on its website. It may be a good idea to call ahead to double check.

Christmas Day is one of the only times where Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, JCPenney and Big Lots are all closed.