Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2017 was a year of major news, some positive and some negative.

There were historic hurricanes, global terrorism and movements that sparked political change.

But this Christmas, lets step away from the heavily divisive stories and celebrate ones that unite us.

Here are 20 local stories from the Piedmont in 2017 that inspired us all.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video