Winston-Salem home catches fire on Christmas, but nobody was hurt and firefighters saved the presents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Six people were displaced, but nobody was hurt after a house caught fire in Winston-Salem on Christmas.

Crews were called to 1206 Marne St. at about 12:45 p.m. and quickly had the situation under control.

Nobody was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the victims, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire started due to a faulty chimney. Firefighters were able to remove Christmas presents from the home before they were damaged.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a video of the fire to Twitter, which showed flames coming from the roof.

