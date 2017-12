× Crews battle Christmas Day house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Crews are fighting a house fire in Lexington on Christmas Day.

Firefighters were called to 106 Mendota Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. and were still on the scene as of about 8:50 p.m.

Information has not been released about a cause or any possible injuries.

No other details were immediately available.