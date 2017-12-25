Burlington police officers spend Christmas Day handing out truckload of toys to kids at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A chilly Christmas afternoon didn't stop officers from warming the hearts of others.

The Burlington Police Department handed out almost 1,000 gifts to kids from different backgrounds.

Kids came running from every direction, the second they spotted the SWAT squad car.

"We got some toys donated to us and I'm sure everyone would like a new toy," Sergeant Michael Grusky said.

Bikes, dolls and remote-controlled cars were all up for grabs as kids were eager to get their hands on a new gift.

It's a toy distribution that Ebony Alston, a young mom, was thankful for.

"I was looking to get him one, but times have been hard for me being a single mom and all that," Alston said.

Hard times prevented her from buying a basketball play set for her son.

Now just imagine her joy when the officers handed her a free one for her son.

"It makes me very happy, but I was shocked," Alston said.

"This is well beyond what I ever expected this to be today," Grusky said.

The Lambs Chapel Church in Burlington was the real savior.

The church had a massive overflow of toys and gave them to police to hand out.

"The residents and the children, it's been absolutely awesome and I'm just so happy it's turned out well for the first time," Grusky said.

All the smiles on the kids’ faces at the Beaumont apartments prove it was a success.

The sergeant says usually when the swat trucks come through it's for a suspect, but today it was all about surprises and spreading cheer.

"I feel excited and I feel great," Cameron Enoch said.

Some say these toys also taught a valuable lesson of giving.

"You'll make them happy and then that person can give to someone else and just make everyone happy," said Darhyus Enoch.

Grusky says these toys will build trust and make this a Christmas the kids will never forget.