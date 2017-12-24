Santa Claus makes early stop on Christmas Eve to visit dozens of newborn babies at the Women’s Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Santa Claus made an early stop on Christmas Eve to visit dozens of newborn babies at the Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.

It’s an annual tradition that gives parents the opportunity to get their child’s first photo with Santa.

Santa visited three dozen babies total, including 12 from the neonatal intensive care unit, which included a set of triplets and a set of twins.

Most the babies were three days old or less. One baby was 15 days old.

This marks the ninth year this particular Santa has posed for photos with newborns at Women’s Hospital.

The babies seemed to enjoy Santa’s early visit. Merry Christmas!