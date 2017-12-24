× North Carolina swim coach accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl he coached

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh swim coach has been arrested after allegations that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to WTVD.

Court documents show 43-year-old Nathan Weddle is facing 13 counts of statutory sex offenses and indecent liberties with a child charges.

Police said Weddle knew the female victim because he was her coach; Weddle has been the head coach of the Capital Area Swim Team for the last four years.

Arrest warrants show the incidents occurred from Aug. 1, 2017, to Dec. 20.

Weddle has been ordered to stay away from his teenage victim and is not allowed to have contact with any other children under the age of 18 — records show Weedle is a father of three. His bond was set at $5 million.

