Mother of man shot, killed outside Trinity barbecue restaurant speaks out, ‘His last words to me were OK mom, I love you’

TRINITY, N.C - Glenna Coe clings to the pictures of her son Larry Campbell.

This is the only way she can see him as Campbell was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of BBQ Joe’s.

"Very hard, that was my baby," Coe said. "He's my only son."

Larry was smiling the last time they were together, which was just an hour before he was shot.

Coe said her 27-year-old son visited her while she was at work.

The next time she saw him was after he was shot.

"The cop met me and told me he didn't make it," Coe said.

Investigators say Michael Russ fired almost 13 shots at Larry, but they don't know why.

His mom doesn't know why anyone would target her son.

"He loved life to the fullest," Coe said.

Larry was a husband and a father of three kids. The youngest is a 3-month-old baby.

His death leaves a big hole in his family's life.

"Larry was the highlight of the family," Coe said. "He always cracked jokes, always smiling and always laughing."

He also loved everyone around him, especially his family.

"His last words to me were, 'OK mom, I love you,'" Coe said.

Larry's mom seems to think the jacket he was wearing could have been the reason he was shot.

This is a theory investigators say they are not ruling out at the moment.