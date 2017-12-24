Luann de Lesseps, ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star, accused of kicking officer, blames arrest on ‘long-buried emotions’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps was arrested by Palm Beach police early Sunday morning on several charges including battery of an officer and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 'Money Can't Buy You Class' singer was also charged for resisting officer with violence to his or her person, and for corruption by threat against public servant, according to jail records.

De Lesseps, known as "The Countess" on the Bravo hit reality series, ended her seven-month marriage to businessman Tom D'Agostino Jr. in August. The couples' short-lived and tumultuous relationship was featured on the reality show. De Lesseps was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps; that marriage netted her the title of Countess.

De Lesseps is alleged to have kicked a police officer while intoxicated, stating, "I'm going to kill you all," according to testimony the assistant state attorney gave in court on Sunday, the Palm Beach Post reports. A judge released de Lesseps without bond. She is due back in court on January 25th.

CNN has contacted representatives for de Lesseps for comment but has not received a statement yet.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017