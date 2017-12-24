× High Point police investigate after man shot, killed

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Officers in High Point are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to police.

Qumain T. Pratt, 27, of High Point, died after sustaining injuries from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a High Point police press release.

Police were called to the intersection of Apex Place and Worth Street and found the victim in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked along the curb.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to High Point police.

Pratt was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and following leads in this investigation.

This is the eighteenth homicide in High Point this year.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 887-7867.