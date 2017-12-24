× Here’s when the department stores close on Christmas Eve and what will be open on Christmas Day

Here are the Christmas Eve stores hours for several department stores:

Target: Varies by location. Many stores close at 10 p.m., others at 11. All stores will be closed Christmas Day. Visit the Target website to find store hours for a certain store.

Walmart: Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Walmart.com. The stores be closed on Christmas Day.

Kmart: Kmart will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and the Clemmons location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas, according to Kmart.com.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s will be open until 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas, according to the store’s website.

JCPenney: JCPenney also closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Macy’s: Macy’s is open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Sears: Most locations close at 6 p.m. and are closed on Christmas, according to the website’s store locator.

Dillard’s: Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots: Open until 10 p.m. and closed on Christmas, according to the Big Lots website.