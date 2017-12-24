Community steps up to help 9-year-old girl after heartbreaking Christmas wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas – A 9-year-old Houston girl had a birthday to remember after her Christmas wish went viral.

KPRC reported that the little girl wrote a letter to Santa and only asked for help for her family.

Her father has health problems and there's a hole in the roof left by Hurricane Harvey.

A photo of her letter was posted on social media and touched hundreds of hearts.

So, on Saturday, some of those people came together to give her a birthday -- and a Christmas – that Betzabe Gomez will never forget.

A community organization has also offered to patch the holes in the family's roof and perform other repairs around the house.