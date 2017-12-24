After 45 years, well-known family restaurant in Greensboro is moving to new location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tex & Shirley's Family Restaurant in Greensboro is moving to a new location.

The restaurant is moving from 708 Pembroke Road to a new home at 1720 Battleground Avenue in the Irving Park shopping center.

“We have a lot of regulars. The community really depends on this restaurant here in this area,” said Debbie Williams, an assistant manager.

The restaurant has been open for 45 years. Owner Bart Ortiz said they are moving because their lease is up. They plan to reopen by March.

Ortiz said it’s sad that the location is closing, but he is excited to keep business going at a new place.

“It’s like a second home to me, I grew up in this restaurant,” said owner Bart Ortiz. “It’s also a second home to a lot of people.”