× 5 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Crews were called to West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street, police said in a press release issued Sunday morning.

One person had life-threatening injuries, another had a serious injury and three others had minor injuries.

A man in a rental car ran a red light on West Wendover Avenue at 55 mph and slammed into a vehicle entering the roadway from Norwalk Street, according to police records.

All eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street had been closed, but have since reopened.