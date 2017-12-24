× 16-year-old girl shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed early Sunday morning in High Point.

The identity of the victim is not currently being released.

High Point police were called to a home at 709 Garrison St. at about 1:45 a.m. in reference to a welfare check.

Arriving officers were told by three teenagers that somebody had been shot inside the home, according to police. The victim was found dead in a downstairs bedroom.

Witness statements indicate that a suspect was upset that his stepson and a few of his friends gathered at the home while he was out of town.

The suspect unexpectedly shot the female victim in the head before another teen tackled him, allowing everyone to flee the home.

The suspect has been identified by High Point police, but authorities are not released a name, citing an ongoing investigation.

This is the seventeenth homicide in High Point this year.

Before being called to the home, police in Greensboro were called to a crash at the intersection of E. Wendover Ave. and Norwalk St.

Arriving officers were told by 49-year-old Phillip A. Coleman, who was driving, that the passenger in the vehicle had shot himself in the head as they were traveling from High Point to Greensboro.

Coleman also told officers that he believed at least one person had been shot at 709 Garrison St. in High Point.

The passenger was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.