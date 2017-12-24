× 16-year-old girl in Burlington faces involuntary manslaughter charge after fatally shooting man

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A 16-year-old girl faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter after police said she fatally shot a 21-year-old man.

Deyanni Alleetta King faces the charge in connection to the death of Timothy Dewayne Brown Jr., according to a Burlington police press release.

Police were called to Perry Circle in Burlington on Friday where officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill and died the next morning, according to police.

The suspect had originally been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, but the charge was upgraded after the victim died.

She was jailed in Alamance County under a $100,000 secured bond, up from the original amount of $25,000.

Police have not released information about the details surrounding the shooting or the connection between the suspect and victim.

Anyone with any information about this case can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.