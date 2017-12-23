× Southbound lanes of US 29 at East Market Street are closed due to a hit-and-run involving no injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The southbound lanes of US 29 at East Market Street are closed due to a hit-and-run involving no injuries and various debris in the roadway, Greensboro city officials said Saturday night.

The left lane is closed near the East Market Street exit. The road isn’t expected to open until about 11 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.