Portion of Interstate 85 southbound reopens after SUV flips over guardrail near Archdale exit

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A portion of Interstate 85 southbound in Guilford County has reopened after being temporarily closed due to a crash.

The wreck involved an SUV with three victims inside, two of which were airlifted. Details about the names of the victims and their conditions have not been released.

The vehicle flipped over a guardrail on I-85 southbound at mile-marker 113, the Archdale exit. Crews were called at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The SUV caught fire, but firefighters have the situation under control.

The interstate had closed for one mile north of 1-74, exit 113, but has since reopened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.