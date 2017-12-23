× Police investigate shooting in High Point that left one man injured

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting in High Point that resulted in one man being injured on Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Westchester Drive at about 9:15 a.m., according to a High Point police press release.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police described him as a 34-year-old man.

Witnesses said the victim was shot after he got out of his vehicle and approached another vehicle, resulting in some kind of verbal dispute.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 887-7834.