Police identify man found dead in Greensboro hotel room on Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have identified a man found dead in a Greensboro hotel room on Friday night.

Kenya Ricardo James, 35, of Greensboro, was found dead after officers were called to the Super 8 at 204 E. Seneca Road shortly before 5 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, but Greensboro police have not released any other details about the case.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.