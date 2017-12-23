Police identify man found dead in Greensboro hotel room on Friday
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have identified a man found dead in a Greensboro hotel room on Friday night.
Kenya Ricardo James, 35, of Greensboro, was found dead after officers were called to the Super 8 at 204 E. Seneca Road shortly before 5 p.m.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, but Greensboro police have not released any other details about the case.
Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
36.036266 -79.786336