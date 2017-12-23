× Police arrest man accused of stealing items from Reidsville storage units, including Christmas present for child

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of stealing several items from storage units in Reidsville, including a bicycle meant to be a child’s Christmas present.

Joshua Elliott Ray, 33, of Reidsville, has been charged with breaking and entering and larceny, according to a Reidsville police press release.

The crime occurred at L&S Storage at 1410 W. Harrison St. sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to a Reidsville police press release issued on Saturday.

Ray was arrested after police recognized a vehicle matching one that was caught on surveillance video during the incident.

The suspect was jailed in Rockingham County under a $75,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.

The stolen bicycle, along with other items, have been recovered.