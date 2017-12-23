× Nobody hurt after small fire breaks out at yarn manufacturing plant in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after a small fire broke out at a yarn manufacturing plant in Yadkin County on Saturday.

Crews were called to the Unifi Inc. facility at 601 E. Main St. shortly before 7 p.m. The plant was shut down for the holidays, so few people were there at the time.

The electrical fire sparked on the fourth floor of the building, according to Unifi Operations Manager Barry Shore.

The fire set off the plant’s alarm and sprinkler system and fire crews worked to get smoke out of the building.

A cause of the fire has not been released. There is no word on injuries or the extent of damage that the building sustained.

The facility produces multi-filament polyester and nylon textured yarns and related raw materials. Nearly 1,000 people work at the production plant, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.