Man dies after falling off ladder while working on massive, elaborate Christmas light display at his home

Burlington, Ontario – A Canadian businessman died after he fell off a ladder while working on his elaborate Christmas light display.

The Huffington Post reported that 82-year-old Doug Musson has turned his Burlington, Ontario home into a massive light display for three decades.

He fell 20 feet off a ladder on Monday and was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to his family.

Rick Goldring, the mayor of Burlington, Ontario, released a statement on Twitter, saying his thoughts and prayers are with the Musson family.

“This is devastating news. Doug and the Musson family have provided #BurlON with a wonderful display of Christmas Lights on their home for many, many years,” the tweet read.

Musson leaves behind a large family including a wife, three children and five grandchildren, who plan on keeping the tradition alive.