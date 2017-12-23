× Escaped inmate with full-face skeleton tattoo caught, back in jail

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. – An escaped inmate with a full-face tattoo has been captured and is back in jail.

Corey Hughes has been arrested, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hughes was serving time for a weapons charge when authorities say he walked away from his work camp in November.

He was scheduled for release in February, but will now have to serve more time.

“Escapee Corey Hughes is ‘home’ for the holidays! And, ‘home’ is the San Joaquin County Jail!” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.