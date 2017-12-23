× Deputies looking for man accused of shooting, injuring another man in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – Deputies in Surry County are looking for a man accused of shooting and injuring another man on Friday.

Timothy Don McMillian, 38, of Mount Airy, has been charged with one count each of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Deputies were called to an unknown problem at a home at 163 Glen Terrace shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

A 35-year-old man had been shot there and then left the residence, according to deputies. He was found hiding under a truck at a nearby home on McBride Road, where he was treated by first responders and then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A woman was also arrested for an outstanding order for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a written promise.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

Warrants have been issued for the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 or Surry County Communications at (336) 374-3000.