Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, killing another man outside barbecue restaurant in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a barbecue restaurant in Trinity on Friday.

Michael Isaac Russ, 39, of Trinity, has been charged with one count of murder in the death of 27-year-old Larry Wayne Campbell, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the shooting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of BBQ Joe’s at 4873 N.C. 62 in Trinity.

Family members told FOX8 on Friday that the victim was shot eight times. Deputies said he died at the scene.

The suspect was seen driving away in a truck toward Interstate 85 and was pulled over by a state trooper, who alerted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. An autopsy is planned for the victim.

The suspect has been jailed in Randolph County under no bond.