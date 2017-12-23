× Crocodile eats a man tying up his boat during a tropical storm

A crocodile killed and ate a man who was tying up his boat during a tropical storm in the Philippines.

The Daily Mail reported that it happened to 53-year-old Abdulsalam Binang Amerhasan on Thursday as he was tying up his boat on the western island of Palawan.

Tropical Storm Tembin slammed into another set of Philippine islands late Saturday, hours after unleashing devastating flooding and landslides that has left dozens dead on the southern island of Mindanao, authorities said.

Officials have given conflicting death tolls. The CEO of the Philippine Red Cross said on Twitter that 156 people have died since the storm hit Friday; the country’s national disaster risk management council has put the death toll at 75.

Tembin, also known as Vinta in the Philippines, made a second landfall Saturday night over Balabac Island, at the southern tip of Palawan province.

Forecasters warned residents to brace for high winds and heavy rain — conditions similar to those that devastated parts of Mindanao hours earlier.

CNN contributed to this report.