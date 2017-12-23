Child’s bike, several other items stolen from storage unit in Reidsville; police looking for suspect

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing multiple items from a storage unit in Reidsville, according to Reidsville police.

It happened at L&S Storage at 1410 W. Harrison St. sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to a Reidsville police press release issued on Saturday.

Police said a large number of items were stolen, including a child’s bike.

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with a rear spoiler and a sunroof.

Anyone with any information can call Reidsville police at (336) 347-2335 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.