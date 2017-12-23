× Woman injured in shooting at North Carolina shopping mall parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot at Northgate Mall in Durham, according to WTVD.

Officers say it happened in the parking lot in front of the movie theater around 5 p.m.

A woman in 20s was injured and has been transported to a local hospital, according to officers. She is expected to survive her injury.

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

No other details have been released at this time.