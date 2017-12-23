× 16-year-old girl accused of shooting 21-year-old man in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is accused of shooting and critically injuring a 21-year-old man Friday in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

Deyanni Alleetta King faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a Burlington police press release.

Police were called to Perry Circle in Burlington on Friday where officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill and is listed in critical condition, according to police. His name has not been released.

The suspect was jailed in Alamance County under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information about this case can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.