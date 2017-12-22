Winston-Salem honor student shows leadership on stage, in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The stage is the place Ezekial Duncan loves to showcase his talents.

"Anybody could be having a bad day and music, in my opinion, touches people in a way like no other form can," he said.

The 17-year-old is a leader in the drama club at Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem.

He's also in the school's all-male acapella group and serves as president of the Student Government Association.

"Joining anything can open you up to many social opportunities," he says. "I know if I hadn't gotten involves in theater, I may not have gotten as many connections with teachers and life-long friendships."

Duncan does more than study music at Reynolds High, he introducers other students as the senior is a teacher's assistant.

But this honor student most enjoys being on stage.

"It provides a sense of optimism, hope, opportunity, you -- it just makes you feel like you can do something with your life," Duncan says.

