Touching video shows woman giving homeless man coat

WATERBURY, Conn. — A touching video shows a Connecticut woman giving a homeless man a coat, according to WTNH.

Christina Calvo was driving down a road in Waterbury on Dec. 15 when she saw a man without a coat.

“I looked down and seen it’s only 18 degrees out and I started to cry for him,” she wrote on Facebook. “I drove to Burlington coat factory and bought the warmest coat I could find and sped back in hopes he was still there and he was!”

She said the man kept saying, “Oh my God!” before giving her a hug.

Calvo later posted that Burlington Coat Factory reached out to her and offered to donate 500 coats in her name.

“I just started to cry,” she said. “It was just so overwhelming — like wow!”

She says she posted the video so other people would be inspired to do something nice.

The video has more than 57,000 shares, 102,000 likes, and 3 million views.