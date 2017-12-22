There’s still time to get last minutes gifts before Christmas, but you’ll need to fight through the crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There is still time to get last minutes gifts before Christmas, but if you’ve waited this long, you are going to need to fight through the crowds.

“I don't think I've ever seen this many people here,” said Keith Ward, a shopper at Friendly Center. “It's pretty crazy.”

FOX8 sat down with the general manager of Friendly Center, Brad Rogers. He gave us some tips on how you can make the most of your holiday shopping experience.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be the busiest days of this holiday season, really of 2017,” Rogers said.

He recommends shoppers plan ahead – know where stores are located and make a list of items you need to buy. You can use the Friendly Center website to help you make a plan.

“Mornings are the best time to come,” Rogers said. “Traffic builds around 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and then 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. it will start to settle down.”

Traffic Control Officers are working at Friendly Center to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“We have traffic officers in key locations, intersections to try to help alleviate the gridlock that we know it's going to happen,” Rogers said.

Rogers also asks drivers to be patient. It is going to be busy.