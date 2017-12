Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- Deputies responded to a fatal shooting at a Trinity barbecue restaurant Friday evening.

The shooting was reported at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of BBQ Joe's, located at 4873 N.C. 62 in Trinity.

Family members told FOX8's Nick Sturdivant the victim is a 27-year-old man. They said the victim was shot eight times.

Randolph County deputies say a possible suspect is in custody.

The restaurant is closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.