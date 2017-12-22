Raccoon attacks 4-month-old, drags her out of bed

PHILADELPHIA — A four-month-old Pennsylvania girl was hospitalized after being attacked by a raccoon and dragged across her room, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Journi Black was asleep in her Philadelphia home Wednesday night when the attack happened.

“My daughter was laying on the bed sleeping and I went to take my son to the bathroom. We heard a sound upstairs and we see a raccoon run down the steps,” said the child’s mother, Ashley Rodgers. “When I finally got to her, she was laying on the floor so it had dragged her off the bed, across the room, and she was bleeding and crying and her whole face was red.”

The baby girl was rushed to the hospital for surgery, Fox 29 reports. Her face required 65 stiches.

Black is improving but doctors say it will take at least a year for the infant to recover.

Sweet four-month-old is now out of surgery and recovering after being attacked by a raccoon inside a North Philly home. Homeowner has reportedly been renting out rooms but does not have a rental license, which is illegal in the city. pic.twitter.com/61kTemfCrj — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) December 21, 2017