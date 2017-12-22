× Police investigate suspicious death of man found dead at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found at a Greensboro hotel on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Super 8 at 204 E. Seneca Road shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers arrived at the motel room and found the victim dead. The name of the victim and circumstances surrounding the death have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.