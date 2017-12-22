× Pair arrested after flagging down SC trooper while arguing over prostitution money

UNION, S.C. — Two people were arrested after they allegedly flagged down a South Carolina trooper to resolve an argument over prostitution money, according to WHNS.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, a Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Furman Fendley Highway to assist a South Carolina state trooper who was flagged down by 30-year-old Kimberly Moore and 65-year-old Robert William Sartor Jr.

Moore told the trooper that Sartor owed her money for prostitution. Sartor admitted to getting a hotel room and offering her $150 but says she also owed him money after he drove her around.

Moore and Sartor were arrested and charged with prostitution.