NC man accused of shooting wife to death before turning gun on himself

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of shooting his wife to death before turning the gun around and fatally shooting himself, according to WSOC.

First responders were called at about 3:45 a.m. to a home in Charlotte after a 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at other family members inside the house.

When police arrived they found a man and woman dead.

Investigators say the man shot and killed his wife and then tried to shoot at least one other family member before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities identified the couple as 50-year-old Suprena Hunter and 51-year-old Maurice Hunter.

Police say nobody else inside the home was injured.