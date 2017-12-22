× Man, woman accused of transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man and a woman accused of transporting a large amount of marijuana to Davidson County from Oregon.

Payton Lorraine Wood, 25, of Eagle Point, Oregon, and Christopher Miles Davis, 30, of High Point, were arrested and charged by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the arrests resulted from an investigation into the distribution of large amounts of marijuana, extracted marijuana resin, known as “dab” and marijuana edibles from Oregon to Davidson County.

Wood was charged with count of trafficking more than 10 pounds but less than 50 pounds of marijuana, three counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana more than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds and one count of conspiracy to sell and deliver extracted marijuana resin.

She was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $2,000,000 bond and is has court planned for next month in Davidson County.

Wood used to live in Davidson County, but has since relocated to Oregon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davis was charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana more than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds, one count of conspiracy to sell and deliver extracted marijuana resin and felony maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell a controlled substance.

Davis was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month in Davidson County.